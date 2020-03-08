Christel (Chris) Tressler, 76, of Lincoln, passed away March 5, 2020. Born to Fritz and Rosa (Hinkel) Diener on October 4, 1943 in Pirmasens, Germany. Chris enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her younger years. She was an animal rescuer, wine lover and avid gardener.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Corinna J. Tressler (Randy Cook), Lisa (Jamey) Wiese; brother, Friedrich (Gerda) Diener; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, brothers and sister and many fur babies.

Celebration of life service will be held 6 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 in Humboldt, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Cause for Paws of Lincoln or Hearts United for Animals. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com