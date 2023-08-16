Chris Michael Roy “C. Roy”, 60, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE from MDS (a form of Leukemia).

Prayer services will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel with Father Vidya Sagar Arikotla officiating. Burial will follow Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 16th from 1 to 7 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which has been entrusted with the arrangements.