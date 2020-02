Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Chris J. TePoel, 61 of Malmo, Mar. 19, 1958 - Feb. 3, 2020 Celebration of Life, Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 pm at Starlite Event Center, 2045 County Rd K, Wahoo, NE 68066. Blue jeans, boots, and caps are welcome. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences