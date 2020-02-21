November 8, 1947 - February 18, 2020
Cho Wing Solomon To, loving, boisterous husband and father of three, 72, of Lincoln, died doing what he loved February 18, 2020 swimming at Larson Lifestyle Center. Born in Shantou, China on November 8, 1947, he immigrated to Hong Kong with his mother at the age of 9. At 19, he left home to attend boarding school at the Lindfield School in Sussex, England, eventually being the first in his family to graduate from university, as well as receive a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southampton in 1980.
Solomon went on to become a professor at the University of Calgary and the University of Western Ontario, before joining the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln in 1996 where he was a prolific advisor, lecturer, and author until his retirement in 2017.
During his time in England, he met his wife, Kem Fan To, at a Chinese Student Association meeting in London, England. They had three bright, beautiful children together, to which Solomon held great pride in till his passing. He cherished his family, and carried himself with a comforting and protective presence.
Solomon could often be found at home working late into the night writing one of his many books, making a late night snack for himself, snoring while taking a midday nap, sipping on a morning cup of English Breakfast tea with milk and sugar, or singing (loudly) along to one of his favorite Phantom of the Opera or Frank Sinatra songs.
Solomon is survived by his wife, Kem Fan To, and daughter, Lida Anita To.
Cremation ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 23rd 2pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, visitation from 12:30pm-2pm. He will be buried alongside his two eldest children, Leighton and Jane, in London, Ontario, Canada. In lieu of flowers, condolences and memorials to the family's choice can be left with bmlfh.com