Chloe June Riecken
Chloe June Riecken

June 26, 2015 - October 17, 2020

Chloe June Riecken, 5 yrs., of Ashland, NE, entered into rest at her home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born June 26, 2015 in Omaha, NE to Joshua and Julia (Hanes) Riecken.

Funeral Service, Fri. (10/23/2020) 10 a.m. at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St. Ashland, NE. Visitation, Thurs. (10/22/2020) 5-8 p.m. at Riverview Community Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family for a future designation. The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

