Chloe Campbell Reutzel

Chloe met her husband-to-be, Emil W. Reutzel, Jr. when he was among a number of University of Nebraska students who had joined the Marine Corps Reserve and were sent to Northwestern's Evanston, Illinois, campus for training. The two were married in November, 1944, when then-Ensign Reutzel was attending a Naval Intelligence school in New York City. The marriage took place at the home of Dr. and Mrs. John Work of Montclair, New Jersey. Mrs. Work was Mrs. Reutzel's cousin.The newlyweds lived in New York City briefly and in San Diego before Mr. Reutzel left for duty in the Pacific. Mrs. Reutzel returned to her native Aberdeen and taught school until her husband returned from World War II overseas service. The two purchased a weekly newspaper in her husband's hometown of Neligh, Nebraska, when he was discharged from the Navy, but delayed their return long enough for him to obtain a degree from Northwestern and its Medill School of Journalism in 1946. It was during their time in Neligh that their two daughters were born. They left Neligh in 1954 and spent seven years in Washington, D.C., where Mr. Reutzel was an assistant to the director of the Office of Civil and Defense Mobilization in the Executive Office of the President. The Reutzels left the Capital City shortly after the change of administration in 1961, returning to Norfolk, Nebraska, where Mr. Reutzel became editor of the Daily News and was also involved in the ownership of several weekly newspapers.