Cheryl Sue Georgeson

November 13, 1946 - April 15, 2020

On November 13, 1946, Cheryl Sue Georgeson was born to William Albert Childers and Mavis Vivian Lamons. She passed away April 15, 2020 in Lincoln. Cheryl was a retired administrative assistant at class.com and worked for a number of federal judges throughout her career.

Cheryl enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, loved to read and was crazy about her two big Alaskan Malamutes.

She is survived by her husband Craig Georgeson and daughter Carly Scherrer (Steve) from Monument, CO. and two grandchildren, Lia and Alison Scherrer and sister Carol Bayne from Roatan, Honduras. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Chad.

A celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 18th at Roper and Sons south Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee (SW corner of 40th and Yankee Hill). Friends and family may view the recorded service on Roper and Sons website. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. On-line condolences and “Hugs from Home” program on-line at roperandsons.com

