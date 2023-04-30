May 13, 1940 – April 24, 2023

Cheryl M. Sanders, 82, of Omaha, NE, passed away on April 24, 2023.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Wayne Kirkpatrick. She is survived by her husband James L. Sanders; three sons: Jonathan W. Sanders and wife Kim of Webb City, MO, Kirk P. Sanders and wife Connie of Lincoln, NE, Andrew J. Sanders and wife Amy of Omaha, NE; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Other survivors are brothers: Steven Kirkpatrick, Dennis Kirkpatrick and wife Susan; and sister, Kim Huckfeldt and husband Bruce; along with nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, May 1, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

Please join us for the webcast at https://heartstreaming.link/cheryl-sanders or on our website at www.johnagentleman.com.