Cheryl L. (Sheary) Lanik, 58, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home surround by family. She was born May 28, 1961 in Lincoln to Edward “Lefty” and Rosilyn (Fahleson) Sheary. Cheryl graduated from Waverly High School and attended Wayne State College. On June 21, 2013, she was married to David C. Lanik in Miami, Okla. Through the years, Cheryl worked for Provident Federal, Wahoo Super and University of Nebraska – ENREC. Cheryl enjoyed Husker Baseball, hockey, walking with her dog, Sandy, shopping with her daughter and granddaughter, grandkids activities, tractor pulls and flea markets.
She is survived by husband, David C. Lanik; children, Cassie (Nic) Hitz of Eagle, Chad (Becca) Lanik of Wahoo, and Kristin Ceballos of Lincoln; grandchildren, Taylor Hitz, Adeline Lanik, Katherine Lanik, Dustin Woita, Kamryn Sannicks, Kaleigh Sannicks, Karl (Noah) Sannicks III and Braxton Ceballos; parents, Edward “Lefty” and Rosilyn Sheary; siblings, Jenifer (Paul) Slotsve and John (Tina) Sheary; mother-in-law, Joyce Lanik; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, father-in-law, Godfrey Lanik; nephews, Matthew Styskal and Joel Styskal.
Funeral service, 10:30 a.m. Friday (7/26) at Bethlehem Covenant Church, 18841 N. 98th St., Waverly. Visitation, 5-8 p.m. Thursday (7/25) at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd Street, Wahoo. Interment at Bethlehem Covenant Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Hospice & Home Health of Saunders County. Visit marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
