August 18, 2019

Cheryl L. Miller, 72, of Bellevue, entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Hillcrest Millard Nursing Home in Omaha. Survived by husband, Marvin Miller; children, Dawn (Scott) Wagner and Kyle (Sarah) Miller; grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Jacob and Emily Wagner, Kade and Graham Miller.

Funeral service, 10:30 a.m. Thursday (8/22) at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland. Visitation, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (8/21) at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

