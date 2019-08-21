August 18, 2019
Cheryl L. Miller, 72, of Bellevue, entered into rest on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Hillcrest Millard Nursing Home in Omaha. Survived by husband, Marvin Miller; children, Dawn (Scott) Wagner and Kyle (Sarah) Miller; grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Jacob and Emily Wagner, Kade and Graham Miller.
Funeral service, 10:30 a.m. Thursday (8/22) at United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams St., Ashland. Visitation, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (8/21) at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
