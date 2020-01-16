December 11, 1948 - January 15, 2020

Cheryl Elizabeth Marshall, 71, of Lincoln, passed away January 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Born December 11, 1948 in Lincoln, NE to Wesley and Phyllis (Gitchell) Jones. She was the oldest girl of eight children. Cheryl married her high school sweetheart John on September 16, 1967. They had three children; Christina (Terry) Busch, Kimberly (Dennis) Hruza and Richard Marshall (passed away June 14, 1992).

John and Cheryl owned many businesses together through the years including Chalmar Printing, Marshall Development and Marshall Apartments. Their love for one another never waivered.

John and Cheryl were blessed with seven grandchildren; Mickaela (Josh) Anders, Malcolm (Nichole) Massey, Richard (Kerree) Massey, Christian Hruza, Nicholas Hruza, Timothy Hruza and Andrew Hruza. They also have six great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday (1-17-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.Memorials to the family. No visitation/cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

