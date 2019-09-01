November 27, 1943 - August 28, 2019
Cheryl Cathleen (Hinds) Frederick, age 75, of Lincoln, passed away August 28, 2019. She was born November 27, 1943, to James and Erma Hinds in Humboldt. She graduated from Papillion High School in 1962 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1974. She worked with the Lincoln Public School System for over 30 years and was a special education teacher at Hawthorne Elementary in Lincoln for the last 22 of those years.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 55 years, George Frederick of Lincoln; sons, Charles Frederick and Andy Frederick (Allison) of Lincoln; sister, Sondra Southard of Beatrice; nieces, Sara Southard Deckelman (Tom) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Megan Southard Darling (Joe) of Lincoln; nephew, Nicholas Southard (Jess) of Des Moines, Iowa; and many loving in-laws. Preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street, Lincoln) on Tuesday, September 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be at Indian Hills Community Church (1000 S 84th St, Lincoln) at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4. Flowers are welcome; Cheryl requested that memorial donations be sent to the Indian Hills Community Church music program.
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Frederick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.