Cheryl Ann (Powers) Herman
June 9, 1948 – April 13, 2023
Cheryl Ann (Powers) Herman, 74, of Lincoln and Omaha, sadly left us on April 13, 2023.
Cheryl is survived by her children, Anne E. Herman (Jeremy Vlcan) and Andrew A. Herman (Aura Paucar Herman); grandchildren: Natalia, Cami, and Aden. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM on May 11, 2023 at Mahoney State Park. Details provided at https://heafeyheafey.com/category/obituaries/
