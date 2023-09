Cheri Lee Christensen

August 7, 1956 - September 11, 2023

Cheri Lee Christensen, 67, of Lincoln, passed away September 11, 2023. She was born August 7, 1956, to Donald and Joann Christenson.

Cheri was a Doctor in Pharmacy for many years. She loved to garden, cook, her pets, movies, and most importantly, her family. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi. Cheri was on the swim team all through high school.

She is survived by children, Dain (Megan) Christensen, Caitlin Christensen, and Reid Christensen; grandchild, Lauren; and sister, Jean (Doug) Horner.

Cheri was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Laurie Christenson.

Memorial Service: 10 AM, Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Memorials may be donated to The Capital Humane Society.

Condolences at wyuka.com