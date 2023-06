Charlotte Slechta Diehm passed on June 16, 2023, the daughter of Helen and Albert Othling.

Visitation at 6:30, followed by rosary at 7:00 on June 22nd at Butherus, Maser & Love at 4040 A St, Lincoln, NE. Funeral mass at 10:30 on June 23rd at St. John's Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln, NE.