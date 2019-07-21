July 10, 2019
Charlotte Mills; Unsinkable Molly Brown. That's my mother. Indomitable. Fearless. Hungry to experience everything, go everywhere, meet everyone. Charlotte Ann Beverly Mills grew up in Burlingame, Kansas, graduating valedictorian of her class.
Although she loved her hometown she was determined to see the world. Together with my dad they did, traveling the globe and documenting their experiences in too many scrapbooks to count. In the summer she would load my sister and I in the car and drive across the country to visit national parks and historic sites, often stopping to see family and friends. Later she did the same with her grandchildren.
Each year she wrote hundreds of personalized Christmas cards, often to someone she had dinner with once on a cruise or sat next to on a plane. Casual acquaintances were always at risk of becoming Charlotte's life-long friends. She made birthdays and family holidays unforgettable events and taught her grandchildren to cook, bake and sew.
Even as she struggled with a disease that took her memory and understanding, Charlotte took joy in befriending her caregivers and helping those in nearby rooms, often wandering in to make their beds or say hello.
As she reunites with her parents and loved ones, she leaves behind Jim Mills her husband of 70 years and daughters Cindy Kadavy and Lauri Dennis. Charlotte lives on through her beloved grandchildren Lexi and Nick Kadavy and Catlyn, Lina and Erin Dennis and their love of cooking, travel and all things Disney.