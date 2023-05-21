Charlotte Louise Hermes

June 17, 1937 - May 11, 2023

Charlotte Louise Hermes, 85, of Lincoln passed away May 11, 2023. Born June 17, 1937, in Seward County, NE to Raymond and Lenore (Nixon) Johnson.

Charlotte was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Murdock and the Trinity Ladies Aid of the Church, Sigma Kappa Sorority, and RVW. She was an avid camper and traveler.

Reunited in love to Grant Ronald Peters, Murdock, NE; daughters Susanne Burton, Stone Mountain, GA, Kimberly McGill, Seward, NE, and Deborah (Michael) Carney, Chico, TX; 4 stepchildren; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother James Johnson; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Elmer R. Hermes, brothers Raymond and William Johnson, and one stepson.

Funeral service: 9:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Trinity Lutheran Church, 31104 Church Rd., Murdock, NE. Burial in Trinity Lutheran Churchyard.

A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 6:00 pm followed by family greeting friends until 8:00 pm at the church.

Memorial to The Lofte Community Theatre, PO Box 62, Manly, NE 68403.

