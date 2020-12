Charlotte “Lilly” Dodge, 74, of Lincoln, died Dec. 20, 2020. Born on Oct. 6, 1946 in Beatrice, NE to James and Calista Kasser. Charlotte was cared for by the staff at Brookside Rehabilitation Center for the last year. Survived by her brother, William Dodge. Cremation/ no Service. Condolences at www.roperandsons.com