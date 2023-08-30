Charlotte Jean Layton Harper

July 23, 1926 - August 16, 2023

Charlotte Jean Layton Harper, 97, passed away at her home in Lincoln after a brief illness on August 16th, 2023. Charlotte was a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, and as a life-long lover of the arts, swimming, skiing, healthy eating, and card playing, introduced her four sons and four daughters to all of these passions with her husband, Royce Neil Harper, Sr. during their 68-year marriage spent mostly in Grand Island and Lincoln. Together, this “meant-to-meet” couple aptly earned the nickname: “Rockin' Charlotte + Rolls Royce.”

Charlotte received her B.A. from Kearney State College and her Masters in Education from UN-L and went on to teach first at a one-room schoolhouse in Humphrey and later at St. Theresa's School followed by years working at Catholic Social Services.

She will be remembered for her daily optimism, her devotion to the rosary, her boundless generosity, her lovely smile, her infectious wit, her family sing-alongs with Charlotte at the piano, and for being the consummate cheerleader for each and every one of her fourteen grandchildren whose activities she tracked via phone calls, letters, and clever postcards. Whatever sport, academic pursuit, or hobby that captivated them, Charlotte would enthusiastically learn about it too, often sending them newspaper and magazine articles highlighting their interests and showing up with Royce to their concerts, recitals, plays, musicals, athletic games, and graduations. She even kept score for her Omaha grandson's YMCA basketball team!

For her third act, Charlotte's vast constellation of family and friends, joined her in nightly rounds of the card game Shanghai which gave her countless hours of laughter and classic card camaraderie. So inspired by her attachment to Shanghai was Charlotte that she was planning a video for Shark Tank in order to spread the word to schools, elder facilities, and shelters about the joys of this particular game of cards which never failed to delight and intrigue her.

She was preceded in death by Royce, her son, Royce Neil Harper, Jr. and son-in-law Tomas Ahlberg. Those left to treasure her memory and carry on her teachings and creativity include: Colleen Aagesen; Ivy Harper (Carlos); Marla Harper (Kevin Krug), Mark, John (died Aug. 26, 2023; obit to follow), Valerie, and Steven Harper (Nadia). Charlotte was blessed with many caring nephews and nieces like Bobbie French.

A Rosary and “Gathering of Family + Friends” will be held at Colonial Chapel, 5200 R Street on Friday, September 8th, 2023 from 6:30-9 p.m. A 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of the Risen Christ in the side chapel on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.