Charlotte A. Greguras

February 19, 1941 - December 30, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, January 3, 2020, 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 108 E. Brainard St., Brainard, NE 68626. Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020, 5-7 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm all at the church. Interment at New Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to Brainard American Legion #273. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences

