November 22, 1927 - August 23, 2020

Charlie Mae Adkins was born November 22, 1927, to Henry and Reba (Battson) Finney, in Paris Arkansas. Charlie Mae passed peacefully August 23, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband James Adkins; her parents; sister, Sevilla Finney Watson; brother, Robert Finney and son Carlos (Candy) Houston. Charlie Mae is survived by brother Charles Finney; daughters Patricia Houston Legon; Ritia Houston Adams; sons Kenneth Adkins and James Adkins Jr.; several nieces and cousins; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Charlie Mae will be laid to rest next to her husband, affectionately known as Big Jim, Monday, August 31, at 11:30 am at Wyuka Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com

