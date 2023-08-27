Charlie Lambert
August 22, 2023
Charlie Lambert, 82, of Lincoln passed away August 22, 2023.
Service will be 11:00 am Sept. 6, 2023 at Sesostris Shrine Center 1050 Saltillo Rd. Roca, NE 68430.
For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com
