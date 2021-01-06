Charlie L. Foster Jr.

Memorial Service January 8th, 4:00 pm, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street. Masks are required and social distancing measures will be in place. The service will also be livestreamed and the link may be found at NebraskaCremation.com the day of the service. There will not be a reception following the service but please join the family for a Virtual Memorial Coffee Hour by Zoom, Saturday, January 9th, 10:00 a.m. https://zoom.us/j/7615097426?pwd=OUtpUVFlaXJwT1FNZGl4WnZBekkrZz09 Meeting ID: 761 509 7426 Passcode: Charlie Memorials, in lieu of flowers, to NET Nebraska Public Television.