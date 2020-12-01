November 27, 2020
Charles Winfield Rickel 84 of Lincoln passed away on November 27, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday 9-9 at the funeral home and Thursday 10-11am at the church. Rosary is Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 7:00pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Burial will be 10:30am Friday at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Alzheimer's Association and the Family for future designation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com
