December 25, 1932 – December 20, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Charles W. Swingle Jr., age 86, of Lincoln, passed away December 20, 2019. He was born December 25, 1932 in Lincoln to Charles Sr. and Mildred Swingle.
Preceded in death by parents and sister, Kathryn Swingle Morrison of Denver, CO. Survived by sister, Suzanne Lewis (Veldon); niece, Sally Conley (James) and their children, Mary Kathryn and Claire Conley all of Denver, CO; niece, Elizabeth Lewis of Tucson, AZ and her children, Sidney Stuffle (Whitney) and their children, Jamie and Sterling of Tucson and Calliandra Stuffle (Dan) of Beaverton, OR; niece, Julie Lewis (Jude Cline) of Sacramento, CA; nephews, David Morrison and Alexander Morrison of Denver; stepson, David Hord of Wahoo and step grandson, Zacharaia Hord of Wahoo.
Memorials suggest to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Memorial service: Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:30pm Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street. Condolences: lincolnfh.com