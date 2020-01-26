Charles W. Swingle Jr.

Preceded in death by parents and sister, Kathryn Swingle Morrison of Denver, CO. Survived by sister, Suzanne Lewis (Veldon); niece, Sally Conley (James) and their children, Mary Kathryn and Claire Conley all of Denver, CO; niece, Elizabeth Lewis of Tucson, AZ and her children, Sidney Stuffle (Whitney) and their children, Jamie and Sterling of Tucson and Calliandra Stuffle (Dan) of Beaverton, OR; niece, Julie Lewis (Jude Cline) of Sacramento, CA; nephews, David Morrison and Alexander Morrison of Denver; stepson, David Hord of Wahoo and step grandson, Zacharaia Hord of Wahoo.