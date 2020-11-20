Charles W. Mitchell, 94, of Lincoln, passed away November 17, 2020. Born October 10, 1926 in Wilmar, CA to Clarence H. and Edith M. (Clough) Mitchell. Charles served during WWII in the U. S. Navy. He was a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University. Charles married Betty J. Gilmer in Ponca, NE on August 8, 1948. Charles served as Deputy Director for 30 years for the State Banking Dept. and for 3 years was an investigator for F.D.I.C., retiring in 1988.