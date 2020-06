Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Charles T. Hoge, 72, of Plymouth, passed away June 2, 2020. Services will be Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. at the Fairbury Cemetery. Public Viewing will be Friday, 1 – 9 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Memorials to the family's choice. Please visit www.gerdesmeyerfh.com