Charles Reimnitz
May 30, 1929 - November 6, 2019
Life long Nebraska native Charles August Gottlieb Reimnitz passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Born on May 30, 1929 in a small house in Chester, Nebraska near the Kansas border to Carl August Reimnitz and Emma Ortmann. He lived there during the early years of the depression and dust storms. He was the son of a missionary/minister and the grandson of immigrants who had homesteaded in South Dakota after arriving to this country from Germany in the late 1800's. He had 6 brothers and sisters, Rev. Elmer Reimnitz, Edna Camberg, Elbert Reimnitz, Ruth Jacobs, Rev. Stewart Reimnitz, and Trudy Dawson.
He was a graduate of St. John's College in Winfield, Kansas where he studied to become a Lutheran minister following in the steps of his father. There he met his future wife Betty Louise Acker. They were married on June 7, 1953 and remained married for over 65 years. They were married by the brides father with the grooms father assisting. They had four sons, John, Joel, Jess and James. Additionally they had 7 grandchildren, Nicholas, Lauren, Jeremy, Sam, Joshua, Jason and Jonas.
You have free articles remaining.
After graduating and serving as minister briefly at Christ Lutheran Church in New Baltimore, Michigan (1954-1958) he accepted a call to serve as Pastor at Christ Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. There he served an ever growing congregation for almost 40 years (1958-1996). He touched the lives of many people over the years with hundreds of baptisms, weddings and funerals while at the same time counseling members of his parish.
His additional church activities included Circuit visitor Lincoln area, 3 rd Vice President Nebraska District, Board for Higher Education LCMS 1977-1986, Chair of Board for Higher Education 1983-1986. His faith and connection to the church did not stop when he retired. Along with other members of Christ Lutheran he helped found the Haiti Lutheran Mission Society where he served as a board member for many years.
He was a lifelong Cornhusker fan and never failed to keep his sons informed on the latest news and who the Huskers were playing each week. He had a great passion for genealogy and was able to trace the roots of the Reimnitz family back in time and in the course of doing so made many friends and made contact with distant relatives throughout the world. His favorite bible text was Revelation 2:10, “be thou faithful unto death and I will give thee a crown of life.”
He is survived by his wife Betty, 4 sons, 7 grandchildren, one brother and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Charles name to the Haiti Lutheran Mission Society, P.O Box 22544, Lincoln, NE 68542. Funeral service: Tuesday, November 12, 11 am at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church, 1110 S. 90th St. Private interment will be held for family and extended family. Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.westlawnhillcrest.com