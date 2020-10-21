 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Phillip Aldrich
View Comments

Charles Phillip Aldrich

{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Phillip Aldrich

Charles Phillip Aldrich

April 17, 1941 - October 16, 2020

A private family service will be viewable via Facebook Live at 10 am, Thursday, Oct. 22, at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary. Public graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Garfield Cemetery in Garfield, KS. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned, KS; beckwithmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News