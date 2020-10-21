Charles Phillip Aldrich

A private family service will be viewable via Facebook Live at 10 am, Thursday, Oct. 22, at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary. Public graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Garfield Cemetery in Garfield, KS. Visitation will be at 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned, KS; beckwithmortuary.com.