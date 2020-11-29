Charles Patrick Meehan, 88, passed away on Friday, November 13th in his home in Creve Coeur, MO. surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born on December 21, 1931 in Lincoln, NE to Patrick Joseph and Mary Lucille (Mattingly) Meehan. Charles grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Campion High School, a Jesuit school in Milwaukee, in 1950. He then attended the University of Nebraska where he studied Business, and was a fraternity brother in Beta Theta Pi. After college and a stint in the military, he began work for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company building a 25-year career leading their Information and Finance Departments. Moved to St. Louis in 1980, and became CIO and CFO for Sunnen Products. He helped launch a company called Sales Kit Software, and retired as Director of information Systems and Technology at Insituform from 1994 -1999.

After graduating from Campion High School Charles kept in touch with several of his classmates his whole life. For many years he arranged Campion High school reunions. Even up to his passing, classmates talked fondly of Dad and how they appreciated keeping his class mates in touch. He had a distinguished career in the business world, and held several executive positions. He was on the Who's Who list several times in St. Louis, MO. He belonged to several boards and organizations, such as Knight of Columbus, Junior Achievement, and United Way, always finding ways to give back to the community. Charles loved golfing with lifelong friends in Lincoln and boating with his family. Charles loved his family, his friends and all people, and was strong in his faith. The only thing brighter than his mind was his smile. He was a character - and had great character. He wore his heart and his integrity on his sleeve. And his nature was always giving.