Charles Lynn Swanson, age 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Charles was born April 10, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska. He serviced in the United States Navy for 6 years, he retired from the State of Nebraska. He was united in marriage to Linda Swanson for 35 years. He loved watching his sons play sports, bowl, play softball, and golf. He had a competitive spirit.