Charles LeRoy “Chuck” Charter, age 77, Eagle Rock, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon. He was born July 9, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Chester Lloyd and Marcille (Rustman) Charter. Chuck grew up and received his education in Cleveland, Ohio, where he graduated from high school. In 1960 he joined the United States Air Force, serving until 1962. For many years he worked for the Nebraska Highway Patrol from which he retired. In 2001 he and Verna moved to Eagle Rock to make their home. Some of his favorite pastimes were boating, camping, fishing and enjoyed working on projects in his workshop. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cassville.