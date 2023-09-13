Charles L. Seng

November 9, 1932 - September 11, 2023

Charles L. Seng, 90, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on September 11, 2023. He was born on November 9, 1932 in Lincoln to Edwin Seng and Irma Johnson. Charles was a retired schoolteacher, having taught 37 years for the Lincoln Public Schools.

Family members include son Steve Seng (Susan), 4 step-grandchildren; son Brad Seng; brother William Seng; brother-in-law Tom Wilkinson (Beth); sisters-in-law Susan Clifford and Coleen Seng; and special friend Lana Jo Reffert. Preceded in death by his wife Shirley, and his brother Darrel Seng.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 17th from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. with family present from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel (4300 ‘O' St.)

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

