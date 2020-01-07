Charles L. Kaliff
Charles L. Kaliff

Charles L. Kaliff

January 21, 1928 - January 5, 2020

He is survived by his children: Ginger (Steve) Mills of Greenwood, NE, Susan J. (James) Gardner of Estes Park, CO, John (ReNee) Kaliff of Giltner, NE, Kim (Danielle) Kaliff of York, NE, Mark (Valerie) Kaliff of York, NE, and Lori Melissa (Mike) Briggs of Seward, NE; grandchildren: 15 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. Survived by brother Jim (Donna) Kaliff, sister-in-law Carol Brozovsky, and numerous other relatives. Services 10:00 am, Thurs, Jan. 9, 2020 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York. Visitation 1-8pm Tues and 9am-8pm Wed with family greeting friends Wed. evening at the mortuary from 5:30-8pm. www.metzmortuary.com.

