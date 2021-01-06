 Skip to main content
Charles Joseph Blessing
November 29, 1944 - December 31, 2020

Charles Joseph Blessing, age 76, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Charles was born November 29, 1944 in Lincoln, to Lawrence and Margaret Blessing.

Charlie is survived by his loving children, Michelle (Jason) Kirby, Vicki (Uriah) Rittenhouse, Renee (Jeff) Spilinek; Siblings, Warren (Linda) Blessing, Ruth (Craig) Cheney; grandchildren, Brandie, Spencer, Chandler, Tyler, Caleb and Ashley; great-granddaughter, Lacie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 2:00 pm Friday, January 8, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE. Masks are required along with social distancing. For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com.

