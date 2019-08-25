September 14, 1938 - August 22, 2019
Charles James “Jim” Bunz, 80, of Lincoln died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at his home. Jim was born on September 14, 1938, to Melvin and Lola (Walling) Bunz and raised in Bennington which was founded by his great-grandfather. He graduated from Bennington High School at age 15 then attended Iowa State before graduating from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Jim married Sandra Rosson in Wichita, Kansas, in 1968, and they started their family in Wichita before moving to Grand Island. He was employed by John Deere and Company for 35 years. Jim and Sandra moved to Lincoln in 2006 to be near family.
In Wichita, Jim was on the Boy Scouts of America Council. Jim was very active in Grand Island. Some of his numerous activities included president of the Hall County Businessman Association, President's Club, Rotary, and First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder along with volunteering to work with the youth. In Lincoln, Jim was a member of the Nebraska Diplomats, Rotary, and president of The Boulders of Wilderness Ridge Homeowners' Association. Jim loved his family and enjoyed travel, golf, his flowers, and, of course, Big Red Football. Jim became a Mason in 1962 and was honored to receive his 50 year Shrine pin. He also enjoyed being a Jester.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sandra, and a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Brent Haun of Lincoln, and a son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Tamara Bunz of Lincoln; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Earl Beam of Houston, Texas; and grandchildren, Kory Bourquin of Lincoln, Jacob, Will, Ellie, Michaela, Lola, and Gemma Bunz of Lincoln, along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Lola Bunz; sister Linda (Bunz) Beridon; and granddaughter Sylvia Bunz.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. The Reverend Valerie Putnam will officiate. Burial will be in the Flower Hill Cemetery in Bennington located on 144th between Fort and Ida. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be given in Jim's name to the Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund or the Westminster Presbyterian Church.
