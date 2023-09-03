Charles Jacob Lambert

April 26, 1941 - August 22, 2023

Charles Jacob Lambert, age 82, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Charlie was born April 26, 1941 to Henry and Rose Lambert.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Barb McFadden Lambert; children, Kelly (Jim) Jirovec, Tim (Michele) Lambert, Kent (Trish) Lambert; siblings, Marian (Bob) Furman, Irene (Rex) Hayes, Henry (Judy) Lambert Jr.; grandchildren, Jeff (Heather) Jirovec, Julie (Alika) McNicoll, Haley (Mike) Hannon, Michael Lambert, Sean Lambert, Eric Lambert, Evan Lambert: great-grandchildren, Shae, Jackson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life for Charlie will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Sesostris Shrine Center, 1050 Saltillo Rd., Roca, NE.

For more information go to www.lincolnfh.com

The family wishes memorials to Sesostris general fund or their transportation fund or to the Bryan West Hospice unit in honor of Charlie Lambert. Charlie has requested casual attire.