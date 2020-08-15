You have permission to edit this article.
Charles H. "Tommy" Toms Jr.
Charles H. “Tommy” Toms Jr.

Charles H. “Tommy” Toms, Jr.

August 12, 2020

Charles H. “Tommy” Toms, Jr., 87, widower of Adaire, of York, died on Aug. 12, 2020. Survived by Vicki (Mick) Northrop and Cindi (Steve) Nickel, Kristi Felix (Marc), Tommy (Dee) Toms and Cathy (Dale) Davis, and Al Chambers (special son); 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Graveside service with military honors: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorial Services will follow at 10 a.m. on the south lawn of First Presbyterian Church, York. Both services will be livestreamed on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Tommy's family requests guests wear Husker gear. Visitation 1-8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at the mortuary. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented. Condolences: metzmortuary.com.

