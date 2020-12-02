Charles H. Brabec

Charles was an involved father and loved to travel with his family. His favorite time spent with his family was that of going camping and boating. He also enjoyed the outdoors fishing with family and friends, and spending Saturday mornings in the fall hunting for pheasants and then watching Husker football in the afternoon. Most of all, he loved his time getting to know his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Charles was an incredibly active member of his community. He attended the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva for 50 years and tried to follow the teaching of Christ by being the faithful servant the Lord asked him to be. He was also involved in Boys Scouts while his sons were going through Scouts, served as secretary of the Fillmore County Fair Board for eight years and served on the Geneva City Council for eight years. He was part of the first Geneva Rescue Squad serving for 25 years and later drove the Fillmore County Hospital ambulance for 12 years. Being the caring individual that he was and wanting to help those who served our country, he eventually drove the Veterans Service Van for Fillmore County for eight years. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion and was active for many years on the military firing squad.