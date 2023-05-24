Charles Gustaf Nelson, 86, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away May 18, 2023. He was born February 16, 1937 in Lincoln, to Joseph John and Ruth Otelia (Mostrom) Nelson. He was raised in Ceresco, Nebraska. Charles, a U.S. Navy veteran, enjoyed his time as an Architect at Clark & Enersen from 1965-1991. He finished his career as the Executive Director for Nebraska Board of Engineers and Architects from 1991-2005, and was Director of the Ceresco Bank from 1971-2021. He is survived by his wife, Gail (Russell); daughter, Karen (David) Hunt; son, Mark (Kristen) Nelson; sister, Margaret Skoog; granddaughters, Emilie and Claire Hunt; sisters-in-law, Helen Nelson and Linda (Leslie) Rupp; nieces, Lori (Miles) Dewhirst and Lisa (Ted) Presley; nephew, John (Joan) Skoog. Preceded in death by brother, Paul Nelson; brothers-in-law, Ulf Skoog and Lynn Russell; sister-in-law, Jean Seaman. Family graveside service, no visitation. Memorials to Ceresco Covenant Church, 208 Pine Street, Ceresco, NE. 68017 or Lincoln Municipal Band, artsincorporated.org/lmb/donate Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com