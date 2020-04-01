Charles F. Vinson
View Comments

Charles F. Vinson

{{featured_button_text}}
Charles F. Vinson

March 28, 2020

Charles F. Vinson, 90 of Ashland, NE passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, NE.

Memorial Service with Military Honors at Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, Greenwood, NE will be at a later date. Private interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials can be sent to Marcy Mortuary in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Charles Vinson, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News