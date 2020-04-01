March 28, 2020
Charles F. Vinson, 90 of Ashland, NE passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland, NE.
Memorial Service with Military Honors at Cedar Hill United Methodist Church, Greenwood, NE will be at a later date. Private interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greenwood, NE. Memorials can be sent to Marcy Mortuary in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
