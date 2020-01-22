July 22, 1933 - January 19, 2020
Charles F. Noren, 86, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2020. Charlie was born in Superior, NE on July 22, 1933 to Fred and Elizabeth Noren. He grew up in Superior, graduating from Superior High School in 1951. After High school Charlie attended Nebraska Wesleyan University until he was drafted into the Army on May 6, 1954. He was released 2 years later but remained in the Army Reserves for eight more years. He returned to Wesleyan, graduating in 1958. He then attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Law and received his law degree in 1961. While at Law School he met the love of his life, Nancy Herse of Laurel, NE. They were married on February 26, 1961.
You have free articles remaining.
He practiced law for over 50 years with several local law firms, eventually establishing his own private practice. For many years, he was a registered lobbyist at the Nebraska Unicameral, representing numerous Local, State and National interests. He also served as a Lincoln Municipal Judge for several years beginning in 1967.
Charlie was an elder and active member in the Hickman Presbyterian Church. He was a Korean War Veteran, a member of the Masonic Lodge, a member of Hickman American Legion Post 105, and he helped in the establishment of the Norris School District Educational Foundation. In his free time, Charlie enjoyed fishing and hunting. For most of his adult life, he made a yearly trip(s) to Canada to fish for Northern Pike and Walleye. He was an avid Husker fan having season tickets for over 50 years to the football games, he also had season tickets to the baseball games and enjoyed following the volleyball and basketball teams. He thoroughly enjoyed attending his kids and grandkids school events over the years. Charlie was an excellent dancer and in their early years together, he and his wife Nancy belonged to a dance club. He also enjoyed entertaining friends and family and was a superb host and bartender. Charlie made everyone feel welcome in his home.
He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Nancy (Herse) Noren, Lincoln, NE, son Tom (Lori) Noren, Overland Park, KS, daughter LeAnn Lowther, Seward, NE, grandchildren Alex (Kenzie) Lowther, Flagler, CO, Nick (Amanda) Noren, Lee Summit, MO, Clare Noren (fiancé JC Hurt), Overland Park, KS, and Emma Lowther, Seward, NE, and great-granddaughter Sadie Lowther. Charlie is also survived by his brother-in-law Lin Meyer, Sisters-in-law Ann Rogers, and Iris Herse, as well as several nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Emily Jo Meyer, brothers-in-law, Dick Herse and Bob Rogers.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 25, at the Hickman Presbyterian Church in Hickman, Nebraska with a luncheon immediately following the service. A private family internment will take place prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Norris Foundation Scholarship Fund c/o Norris School District 160, 25211 S. 68th St., Firth, NE 68358 or the Hickman Cemetery c/o HPC Cemetery Board, 300 E. 3rd St., Hickman. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com