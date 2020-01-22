July 22, 1933 - January 19, 2020

Charles F. Noren, 86, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2020. Charlie was born in Superior, NE on July 22, 1933 to Fred and Elizabeth Noren. He grew up in Superior, graduating from Superior High School in 1951. After High school Charlie attended Nebraska Wesleyan University until he was drafted into the Army on May 6, 1954. He was released 2 years later but remained in the Army Reserves for eight more years. He returned to Wesleyan, graduating in 1958. He then attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Law and received his law degree in 1961. While at Law School he met the love of his life, Nancy Herse of Laurel, NE. They were married on February 26, 1961.

He practiced law for over 50 years with several local law firms, eventually establishing his own private practice. For many years, he was a registered lobbyist at the Nebraska Unicameral, representing numerous Local, State and National interests. He also served as a Lincoln Municipal Judge for several years beginning in 1967.