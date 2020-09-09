Charles F. Hetherington

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Survived by Brothers Chris, Mike (Clara M.), Randy, Russell (Sharon), Sisters Marie Emanuel (Wayne), Veronica Taylor (Michael) and sister-in-law Theresa, many nieces and nephews. Preceded by Parents Francis and Vera, brother James.

Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00 A.M. St. Joseph's Catholic church 7900 Trendwood Drive. Cremation no viewing or visitation. Burial at a later date. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com