 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles F. Hetherington
View Comments

Charles F. Hetherington

{{featured_button_text}}

Charles F. Hetherington

July 29, 1944 - September 4, 2020

Survived by Brothers Chris, Mike (Clara M.), Randy, Russell (Sharon), Sisters Marie Emanuel (Wayne), Veronica Taylor (Michael) and sister-in-law Theresa, many nieces and nephews. Preceded by Parents Francis and Vera, brother James.

Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:00 A.M. St. Joseph's Catholic church 7900 Trendwood Drive. Cremation no viewing or visitation. Burial at a later date. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News