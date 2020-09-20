Charles Edwin Frederick, age 53, of Lincoln, passed away at his Lincoln residence in early August. He was born November 16, 1966, to George and Cheryl Frederick in Lincoln, Nebraska. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1985; he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in English in 1991 and a Master of Arts with a major in History in 1998, both from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He worked for Kinkos and Windstream, and since 2010 he was an enrollment processing representative at Nelnet where he was passionate about doing his job well.