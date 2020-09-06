Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Charles Edward Lanning, 66, died Monday August 31, 2020 of respiratory failure complications due to COVID. Born April 11, 1954 in Omaha, NE. The son of Jack & Henrietta Lanning. Married May 31, 1975 to Deborah Hamilton.

Celebration of Life to be scheduled Summer 2021 in Lincoln, NE. If you would like to donate to the funeral funds, please contact the family. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com