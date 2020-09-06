April 11, 1954 - August 31, 2020
Charles Edward Lanning, 66, died Monday August 31, 2020 of respiratory failure complications due to COVID. Born April 11, 1954 in Omaha, NE. The son of Jack & Henrietta Lanning. Married May 31, 1975 to Deborah Hamilton.
He is survived by: Daughters: Alena (Gabe) Lechner and Cassie (Jeff) Barlow; Grandchildren: Rory, Samantha, Charles & Jaxson.
Celebration of Life to be scheduled Summer 2021 in Lincoln, NE. If you would like to donate to the funeral funds, please contact the family. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com
