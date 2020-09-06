 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles Edward Lanning
View Comments

Charles Edward Lanning

{{featured_button_text}}

April 11, 1954 - August 31, 2020

Charles Edward Lanning, 66, died Monday August 31, 2020 of respiratory failure complications due to COVID. Born April 11, 1954 in Omaha, NE. The son of Jack & Henrietta Lanning. Married May 31, 1975 to Deborah Hamilton.

He is survived by: Daughters: Alena (Gabe) Lechner and Cassie (Jeff) Barlow; Grandchildren: Rory, Samantha, Charles & Jaxson.

Celebration of Life to be scheduled Summer 2021 in Lincoln, NE. If you would like to donate to the funeral funds, please contact the family. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News