Charles Edward Ackerman

March 12, 1932 - August 5, 2023

Charles Edward Ackerman, Born March 12, 1932, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Memorials to be given to an animal shelter or animal rescue of your choice.

Visitation will be held at the Milford Funeral home Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and then Friday, August 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. the casket will be open one hour before the church services on Friday, August 18.

Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 18, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Milford, NE.

Burial will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Milford.

Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford, NE.