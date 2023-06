Charles E. Hruby, 65, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on June 23, 2023. Visitation with family will be Wednesday, June 28, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St. Celebration of life will be Thursday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m.. Memorials to Big Red Rescue. Condolences can be sent to www.lincolnfh.com at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.