Charles David “Charlie” Bowlby
June 22, 1965 - August 25, 2019
Charlie died August 25, 2019 following heart surgery. He was born June 22, 1965 to Charles and Judy (Welty) Bowlby. He was employed at the Nebraska Department of Transportation for over 20 years. He loved his pug, cat, snakes and rock music. He was a devoted fan of Dilana Smith and had many Facebook friends who were also devotees.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents George and Wilma Welty; Reeder and Lydia Bowlby and his aunt, Louann Bowlby. He is greatly missed by his parents; siblings, Teresa (Tom) Lombard of Crete, Christopher (Iwona Kaminska-Bowlby) of Issaquah, Wash.; aunts and uncles, Reed (Joyce) Bowlby of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Rich Bowlby of Scottsdale, Ariz.; David (Carolyn) Welty of Cantonment, Fla.; cousins, Barbara (Geoff) Lambert; David Bowlby; Susan (Brad) Benson; and Dale Welty; niece and nephews, Rose, Dmitri (Dylan Roberson) and Paul Lombard and special friends, John and Sue Frary.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at St. Paul United Methodist Church (12th and M Street) in Lincoln with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Charlie may be given to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.lincolnfh.com
To send flowers to the family of Charles Bowlby, please visit Tribute Store.