He graduated from North Platte High School in 1960, the University of Nebraska Dental School in 1966, and the University of Washington with a Periodontal degree in 1972. Corky served in the US Air Force for 23 years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam, and was stationed at numerous AF bases across the US. He retired in 1989 at Lowry AF Base, Denver as a full Colonel. Corky provided basic dental and periodontal care to AF personnel and their families. He was a lifelong learner and educator. Following his AF retirement, Corky worked for 27 years as a professor of dentistry and periodontal medicine at the University of Colorado in Denver. He was passionate about teaching and showed patience and kindness to his students, who continue his work serving many communities across the country. While at the University of Washington, he met his future wife, Jen. They married in 1971 and had three children together. Jen passed away in 2010. Throughout Corky's life he enjoyed sports, both playing and watching them. He could always be seen rooting for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Denver Broncos, and the Colorado Rockies.