September 15, 1945 - August 10, 2019
Charles E. Pliva, 73 of Dorchester, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from a stroke he recently suffered. Charles was born to Earnest and Bessie Pliva (Vsetecka) on September 15, 1945 in Loup City.
He was raised by his mother and step-father, Leonard Swanek in Comstock, Ne. where he graduated from high school in 1964. Charles married Katherine Boyer, in Beaver Crossing on May 21, 1966 and they moved to Dorchester in 1971 where they resided until the present.
There they raised their two daughters, Colleen and Michelle. Charles was employed by the Nestle Corporation from 1967 until his retirement in 2012. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and camper and enjoyed these activities with friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine, parents Earnest Pliva and Bessie Swanek, and step-father Leonard Swanek. Charles is survived by his two daughters, Colleen Schwisow and Michelle Schlueter, both of Dorchester, and grandchildren Brandon, Justin, Ashley, Jeremy, Makayla, and Colton.
Services will be held on Friday, August 16th, at 10:30 at Kuncl Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Dorchester Cemetery with lunch to be served at the VFW in Crete, Ne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Pliva Family Memorial Fund. Please visit www.kunclfh.com
